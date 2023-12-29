New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated that the vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, under the initiative 'Viksit Bharat 2047', centers on the focus on GYAN, which he elucidated as Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Narishakti (women empowerment).

Inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra across various states to promote awareness about government welfare schemes, the Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to making India a developed country by its 100th year of independence.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Cub Rescued From Dry Well by Forest Department Team, Reunited With Mother in Meerut.

Drawing a parallel between the period from 1922 to 1947, marked by the freedom movement, and the next 25 years, Prime Minister Modi noted the widespread enthusiasm among people to contribute to the nation's development.

In an interview with India Today, PM Modi said, "From 1922 to the period up to 1947, everyone wanted to contribute towards the freedom movement. I see a similar optimism among the people to make India a developed country, by the time we celebrate 100 years since independence. This energy is my driving force."

Also Read | Nina Singh, IPS Officer, Becomes First Woman CISF Chief.

"Hum GYAN pe dhyaan denge, GYAN ko sammaan denge, to Viksit Bharat banega. GYAN means G for Garib, Y for Yuva, A for Annadata, N for Narishakti," the PM said.

Reiterating his philosophy of Nation First, PM Modi said, "Everything I have done, as a Karyakarta, as a CM and as PM, I have always put the nation first. Every decision I have taken has been taken with national interest in mind. Often people ask me about how I took a difficult decision. For me it does not seem difficult because I take all my decisions with the single prism of Nation First."

He also talked about the mantra behind his approach to policymaking and said "Main kuch bhi acha lage isliye nahi karta, Lekin acha ho isliye karta hu".

Further, talking about his management and dealing with tasks associated with challenging sectors, the PM said, "Makhan par lakir to sab karte hai. Karni hai to pathar par lakir karo. Kathin hai to kya hua, Shuruat to kare. (It is easy to draw a line in butter. If you have to, draw a line in stone. It is hard, but let's make a beginning).

He also described how India, from being a country which used to seek a voice on various platforms, has become a nation that creates new global platforms and said that the world consensus is clear that this is India's moment at the present.

PM Modi said India's presence and contributions are now sought after in global forums.

"The latent potential of our nation has been unleashed and India's presence and contributions are now highly sought after in global forums. The world's consensus today is clear: this is India's moment," the PM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)