New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the capital on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar appreciated NHRC for being guardian of the human rights of underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society.

While addressing the event he also urged the media to highlight the Commission's advisories in public domain prominently as this would greatly help in "promoting the cause of human rights in the country."

Also Read | Intel Layoffs 2022: Chip-Maker Plans Major Job Cuts by October 2022 End As PC Sales Nosedive Globally, Says Report.

Dhankhar today stressed that human rights are quintessential for flourishing of democracy and urged every citizen to work for protection and promotion of human rights of others as "this is the safest guarantee of preservation of their own human rights."

Describing inclusive growth as vital for protection of human rights, Dhankhar lauded various governance systemic reforms and affirmative initiatives, particularly in the health and economic sectors in recent years that have nurtured human rights.

Also Read | LIC Sells Over 2% Stake in Power Grid Corporation for Rs 3,079 Crore in 5 Months.

Observing that neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim, he emphasised that in case of decimation of human rights, we must take sides. "Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. In such a scenario there is no option but to be proactive and we must interfere," he added.

Noting that human rights get compromised in the face of corruption, Dhankhar underlined that the poor and vulnerable are easy victims of this menace. He expressed happiness over the continual onslaughts on corruption in recent years and called it a bright sign in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable sections.

"Human rights get compromised in the face of corruption. Poor and vulnerable are easy victims of this menace. Challenge to human rights emanate from several quarters- state and non state actors, natural disasters, pandemics, famine, poverty to name just few. Judicial steps and governmental initiatives have considerably contained these challenges to human rights.COVID pandemic was a grave challenge to human rights on the planet. Countries laying claim to robust health infrastructure collapsed. In our country with vision and strategy affording all health and food this menace was commendably contained," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)