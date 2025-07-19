Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma on Saturday said human trafficking is a global problem and efforts to tackle it need to be improved.

DGP Sharma was addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day conference organised by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rajasthan Police here.

Human trafficking in all its forms is a serious problem, not just here, but all over the world. And while the problem is huge, our response is still falling short, the officer said, emphasising the need to make significant improvements in efforts.

DGP Sharma also expressed concern over children returning to trafficking situations after rescue operations.

This reflects the need for better coordination between the police, other government departments and civil society organisations, he said while stressing on adopting an inter-state collaborative approach to tackle organised crimes, especially interstate trafficking.

Sharma emphasised the need for in-depth investigation into organised crimes, especially trafficking cases and catching the real culprits.

The DGP called for an in-depth investigation which can be essential in building strong cases and ensuring successful prosecution in courts.

AHTU Director General of Police Malini Agarwal informed that the conference was organised under the leadership of Human Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Wing of Rajasthan Police in line with the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The main objectives were to understand the emerging trends of human trafficking, improve methods of investigation, identify and rescue victims, effectively rehabilitate survivors, and implement strict legal action against traffickers, she said.

Agarwal described human trafficking as a serious, organised and cognizable crime violating the fundamental rights of individuals.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal emphasised that trafficking is not limited to big cities but often starts from small towns and villages.

He stressed the need to check the background of children begging or selling goods on the streets.

