Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) A human trafficking racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district with the arrest of five people, including a Rohingya refugee, police said on Sunday.

The Rohingya was identified as Manzoor Alam, they said.

Also Read | Election Commission Must Have Power to Derecognise Political Parties for Violations of Conditions, Says Supreme Court.

"The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them married to locals in Union Territory in exchange for money," the official said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: MBA Student Slits Friend’s Throat on Bus Allegedly After He Stops Talking to Him in Karur.

In October 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered all state governments to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world, fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)