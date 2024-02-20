Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Bishop Jose Porunnedam, Bishop of Mananthavadi Diocese, has asked for a review of the case filed against those who took part in the protest that took place in Wayanad's Pulpalli following the death of Paul, a native of Pakkum, due to a wild elephant attack.

"It is naive to think that everything can be dealt with legally. It is because the government is afraid of popular uprisings that it pretends not to see the crisis raised by the people in the strike and takes immediate action on the aberrations of a leaderless crowd and arrests them," Bishop Porunnedam told reporters.

He said that the government should address the Human-wildlife conflict in the district.

"How sad it is that people who fear wild animal attacks at night also have to fear the police during the day," he said.

Bishop Jose Porunnedam was speaking to the media after the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan visited Mananthavadi Bishop's House.

The Governor said that he had come to Wayanad to visit the families who died in the wild elephant attack and to console the family members.

The Governor of Kerala who arrived at the Mananthavadi Bishops House was received by the Diocese President Bishop Jose Porunnedam, Auxiliary Bishop Alex Taramangalam, Malabar Bhadrasana Metropolitan Stephanos Mar Geevarghese of Jacobite Syriac Church and the representatives of Bathery Zero Malankara Diocese and Malankara Orthodox Syriac Church.

Bishop Jose Porunnedam apprised the governor of the seriousness of the threats faced by the people of Wayanad and the hill farmers from wild animals. In his reply, the governor indicated that he understood the reality of the crisis facing the country from the presentation of Bishop Jose's struggle.

The governor assured that he would make necessary interventions with the state and central governments on this issue as soon as he returned to Thiruvananthapuram. The governor told the media that his was a friendly visit and he came to express solidarity with the families of the victims of the attack and the people of Wayanad.

Representatives of various organizations also came to the Bishops House to meet the Governor. The Governor accepted the petitions of all. (ANI)

