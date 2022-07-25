New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Delhi on Sunday witnessed rains in some parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

