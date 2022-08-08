New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Residents of Delhi woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at two notches below the season's average at 25.1 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 86 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Rain lashed some parts of the city on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

