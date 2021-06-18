New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 71 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

