New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 80 percent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

