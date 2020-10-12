Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) As Mumbai remained paralysed for hours on Monday due to a massive power outage, netizens kept the 'humour mill' on social media ticking.

"Do you have ice-cream in your freezer, Mumbaikar? Eat it now," tweeted a resident from the metropolis.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of 'dancing' pylons, saying, "Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light..."

Another Twitter user posted a photo of over two dozen mobile phones being charged in a room having power supply through inverter.

Actor-comedian Vir Das tweeted, "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone."

Broadcaster Star Sports tweeted a photo showing rows of empty chairs in a cricket statdium, saying "We know it can be strange without fans. Hang in there Mumbai."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a message, which read, "Why is everyone surprised? It is 2020. Someone had to switch the power off."

"Mumbai folks, don't feel alone in this hour of crisis. Patparganj stands in solidarity," another user tweeted.

Rubbing salt in the wound was @SmokingSkills, who tweeted, "#powercut in Mumbai is trending, its the only way Shivsena can stop people from watching Republic TV." PTI

