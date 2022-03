Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actor Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore.

The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Event Tonight, Here's How To Watch Live Streaming.

The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company.

Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Voice Messages.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban and Hungama. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)