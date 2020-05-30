India News | Hungry Man Breaks into Food Joint, Owner Refuses to File Case

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A man broke into a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district to steal food as the coronavirus-induced lockdown had left him famished, said an official on Saturday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Mor 'zhunka bhakar' joint at Gandhi Chowk in Yavatmal, over 700 kilometres from the metropolis, the official said.

"The man finished off the food inside and then walked off with money kept in the cash till. The CCTV footage shows him breaking the door of the stall, going to the kitchen, eating zhunka bhakri and shev bhaji from the utensils, and walking off with Rs 200 from the cash counter," he said.

The owner of the joint, Rajesh Mor, told PTI he did not pursue the matter with the police since the man was hungry and was looking for food and the amount he took was not a very big one.

