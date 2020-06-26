Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Rourkela Forest Department on Thursday arrested a hunter for his involvement in the killing of an elephant calf at Sana Dalakudar on June 12.

Sanjay Swain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rourkela, said, "Rourkela Forest Department arrested a hunter named Rupu Barla of Pitamahal village, for his involvement in the killing of an elephant calf at Sana Dalakudar on June 12."

Calling the accused a "habitual hunter", the DFO said that the forest officials are trying to arrest the other hunters who are killing other animals.

"Hunter Barla's case would now be taken up by the court. He was a habitual hunter and the forest department are trying to nab other hunters who are involved in the killing of other animals," he added.

The hunter's weapons in possession were also seized by the department. (ANI)

