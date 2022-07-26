Pilibhit (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl hanged herself to death after she was allegedly molested by a youth here, police said on Tuesday.

Both the victim and the accused belong to the Dalit community and hailed from the same village, they said.

A case has been registered against one Sanjay at the Sungarhi Kotwali police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told the media that based on a complaint by the girl's father, two others from the village -- a woman and a girl -- have also been booked.

The post-mortem report has made a mention of 'hanging', police said.

Phone call details of the victim and the prime accused have been obtained. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Balveer Singh, in-charge of Sungarhi Kotwali police station, said Sanjay used to allegedly chase and harass the girl.

Though her family members warned him multiple times, he did not mend ways, Singh said.

