Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday arrested a "hybrid militant" of proscribed outfit Al-Badr in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

Based on specific information regarding the movement of militants in the south Kashmir district's Beigund, security forces set up a checkpoint in the area, a police spokesperson said.

During the checking, a "hybrid militant" of Al-Badr was arrested. He was identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray, a resident of Kashwa Chitragam in Shopian, he said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and four cartridges, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

