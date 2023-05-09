New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In an alarming revelation noted during its inquiry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it has found the role of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OWGs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several major banned Pak-backed terror outfits in collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"These cadres and workers are also found to be engaged in the collection and distribution of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), cash, drugs and small weapons, as well as in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir," said the Central agency.

"Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives were using drones to deliver weapons, bombs and drugs to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley," revealed the NIA as it conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at 16 locations (12 in the Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu division), in its ongoing investigations into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these new terror outfits.

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly floated terrorist groups, such as "The Resistance Front (TRF)", "United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K)", "Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)", "Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)", Kashmir Tigers, People's Anti-Fasist Front (PAFF) and others.

These outfits are affiliated with Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

A week after similar state-wide searches, the NIA cracked down once again on Tuesday to carry out extensive searches in Jammu and Kashmir, in the premises of cadres and hybrid terrorists and OWGs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of these major banned Pak-backed terror outfits.

The raids, in the terror conspiracy case, were continuing till late in the evening, said the NIA, adding "They were spread across locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir, as well as in Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu."

On May 2, the NIA also conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices, in the terror conspiracy case it had registered suo motu on June 21 last year.

The case is related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth and OWGs to disturb peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

