Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Five foreign nationals, who were found residing "illegally" in Hyderabad after the expiry of their passports and "doing illegal activities" have been arrested, police said.

The arrested hailing from Nigeria and Ivory Coast were found moving suspiciously at Paramount Colony, Banjara Hills by sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), police said.

During questioning, they revealed their involvement in the drug business, police said adding that process of deporting them to their respective countries has been initiated.

In addition, four foreign nationals were apprehended and reported to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which has issued orders to initiate further legal proceedings against them for their illegal stay, police said.

Sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended the four --two Nigerians, one belonging to Tanzania and one from Yemen - and reported the same to FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officer) for their deportation, the police said.

A case was registered under the Foreigner Act 1946 and Section 2 of Passport (entry into India) Act at Banjara Hill Police Station.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused frequently visited Bengaluru to procure Narcotic Drugs i.e. methamphetamine and cocaine and sell them in Hyderabad. As of now 23 people who have been purchasing drugs from the above accused have been identified and a probe has been initiated to identify other consumers, police said.

A total of 110 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 5 cell phones were seized from their possession by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Banjara Hills Police.

Further, the seized material was handed over to SHO, Banjara Hills Police Station, Hyderabad for further investigation in the above case. (ANI)

