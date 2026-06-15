India News | Hyderabad Actress Files Complaint Alleging Cheating, Harassment by Casting Director

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): A case has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station based on a complaint by a movie actress who alleged cheating, harassment, and criminal intimidation by a casting director.

According to the police officials, the complaint was received on June 12 at around 9:30 PM. The actress residing in the Banjara Hills police station limits stated that she has been working in the film industry as a lead artist for the past 15 years.

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In her complaint, she alleged that in October 2025, a casting director identified as Prasad obtained her contact number through a mutual acquaintance and offered her a role in the film Akasham Lo Oka Tara.

She informed that she worked on the project from 21 October 2025 to 9 December 2025 and was promised remuneration of Rs 90,000, in addition to cab expenses of Rs 38,000.

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The actress alleged that Prasad repeatedly postponed payment and, on 18 February 2026, asked her to meet near Dil Raju's office in Sagar Society, Banjara Hills.

She claimed that instead of paying her dues, he threatened her, forced her into his car, and misbehaved with her, offering better film opportunities in return for compliance. She said she managed to get away.

She further alleged that when her mother contacted Prasad regarding the pending payment, he used abusive language and claimed he had behaved similarly with other women and earned around Rs 3 crore, adding that no police action could be taken against him. The complainant also alleged that Prasad threatened to kill her and her mother if they pursued the matter.

Based on the complaint, Banjara Hills Police registered a case under Sections 75, 79, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered, and an investigation has been entrusted to SI K Vijay.

No arrests have been reported so far.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)