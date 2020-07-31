Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Bhagya Laxmi Temple at Charminar was decorated on the occasion of Varalakshmi vrat on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Surya Prakash, Trustee of Bhagya Laxmi Temple said, "This festival is to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi. Varalakshmi is the one who grants boon. This pooja is done by women while they fast."

"Like every year, we have conducted the pooja this year as well. Generally, 20,000 to 25,000 people come here to worship but in the wake of coronavirus pandemic most of the devotees did not come to offer their prayers," Prakash said.

Prakash further said, "We are following all the safety precautions with social distancing, we are sanitizing the gifts brought by devotees thoroughly and then placing it near the Goddess."

Naveeta, a devotee said, "Every year, we come here to worship Varalakshmi. This year it is different due to the coronavirus but all the safety precautions are being taken by the temple. (ANI)

