India News | Hyderabad Crackdown: Illegal Chocolate Unit Busted for Health Violations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team, in coordination with the Food Safety Department and Habeebnagar Police, busted an illegal chocolate manufacturing unit in the city and apprehended its proprietor for allegedly manufacturing and marketing products in violation of food safety norms.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Police, officials raided the chocolate manufacturing unit at Seetarambagh in the Old Mallepally area of Hyderabad, where they allegedly found products being manufactured, repacked and sold without complying with mandatory food safety regulations.

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During the inspection, officials found several chocolate products were being marketed without mandatory labelling details such as manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date and best-before date.

The team also detected the storage and suspected use of expired flavours, essences, colouring agents and other ingredients in the manufacturing process.

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Further violations included the use of outdated FSSAI licence details on product packaging, non-maintenance of pest control records and absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

During the raid, officials seized large quantities of chocolate products, including 20 boxes (200 kg) of caramel chocolates, 2 cartons (20 kg) of choco balls, 3 cartons of chocolate sticks, 40 boxes of marshmallows and jujubi, 32 pieces of cranberry chocolates, 22 pieces of paan chocolates and 18 pieces of cashew chocolates, the release stated.

Authorities also seized four panning machines, two chocolate melting machines and large quantities of suspected expired flavours, colours and food additives.

The seized materials and the accused were handed over to Habeebnagar Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Crime No. 145/2026, and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

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