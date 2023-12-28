A fire broke out in a car near the Mint compound in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a car near the Mint compound in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Fire tenders brought the fire under control and no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Also Read | Air Canada Slapped With Rs 81 Lakh Fine as Passenger With Spastic Cerebral Palsy Forced to Drag Himself off Plane.

According to fire department officials, "A fire broke out in a car near Mint compound, Khairtabad. We have extinguished the fire with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) water tank. Later, our team reached the spot and completely extinguished the fire."

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Cuts in Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder for Rs 450 for BPL and Ujjwala Beneficiaries From January 1, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)