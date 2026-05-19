India News | Hyderabad: Illegal Oxytocin Racket Busted; 173 Injections Seized, One Held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Commissioner's Task Force, Shamshabad Zone Team, along with Pahadishareef Police, apprehended a dairy farm operator on Monday for allegedly procuring and selling restricted oxytocin injections illegally to dairy farmers in and around Hyderabad.

Police seized 173 bottles of oxytocin injections, amounting to 43.250 litres, collectively valued at approximately ₹50,000.

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The arrested accused was identified as Attheni Krishna, 45, a resident of Mankhal village in Ranga Reddy district. Two other accused, including the main supplier Khaled Ali alias Chatru Singh and a regular customer named Suresh, are currently absconding.

According to police, Krishna had been running a dairy farm for nearly 15 years and also operated a cattle feed shop under the name "Srikrishna Cattle Feed" in Tukkuguda. Around five to six years ago, he allegedly came into contact with supplier Khaled Ali, alias Chatru Singh, who reportedly sourced bulk quantities of the restricted Oxytocin injections from Gujarat and distributed them to A. Krishna and various other illegal buyers in and around Hyderabad at Rs 50 per bottle.

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Investigators said Krishna sold the injections illegally to local dairy farmers for ₹250 to ₹300 per bottle, earning huge profits. The injections were allegedly used to induce buffaloes to produce more milk.

During the investigation, police found that the absconding accused Suresh was a regular customer who allegedly administered the injections to dairy buffaloes at his farm.

Acting on a tip-off, the Shamshabad Zone Task Force conducted a raid and apprehended Krishna while seizing the contraband injections from his possession. He was later handed over to the Pahadishareef police station for further legal action.

Police teams are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.

Officials warned that repeated use of oxytocin injections in dairy animals can lead to reproductive disorders, uterine stress, mastitis (udder infection) and dependency on injections for milk release. Authorities also cautioned that consumption of milk containing oxytocin residue may pose serious health risks to humans.

Since oxytocin residues can pass into the milk, regular consumption of this milk may lead to:

- Early Puberty: Children (especially young girls) who drink this milk may experience unnaturally early puberty and growth imbalances.

- Hormonal Imbalance: It can cause severe hormonal disruptions in both men and women, leading to mood swings and reproductive issues.

- Risks for Pregnant Women: Pregnant women drinking this milk face a higher risk of premature labour pains or miscarriages.

- Chronic Health Issues: Long-term consumption is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular issues, stomach cramping, and vision blurring.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of K. Venkat Reddy, along with Sub-Inspectors S. Seshu and K. Naga Raju and staff of the Task Force and Pahadishareef Police. (ANI)

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