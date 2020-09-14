Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14 (ANI): The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has executed a pilot project of turning an elevator at the departures level from traditional push-button controls to safer touch-less alternative heightening passenger safety in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport has developed an ingenious solution of touch-less elevator control system, which is based on Infrared technology. As part of the local engineering innovation for creating rapid solutions to complex problems, the developers have used an array of infrared sensors to detect the spatial position of the user's fingers as they pass through the sensing plane.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally; Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Piloted at one of the elevators at the departures level, the users of that elevator can now wave their hands closer to the sensor to call the elevator at any floor they are standing. Once inside the elevator, they can point their finger towards a floor number as a command for a designated floor.

The sensor can detect interaction from a distance of 0.1-10 cm from the button surface to enable users to make their selection with absolutely no physical contact.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Sent to 10-Day Police Custody, Was Arrested Under UAPA For Alleged Role in Delhi Riots.

With the successful culmination of the pilot project, the airport is going ahead with enabling of all passenger facing elevators across the airport terminal building for this automation.

According to the press statement, the airport is known for its many innovative technology-friendly and digital measures for passenger convenience and is also a fully e-boarding enabled airport.

"Other measures also include, zero-contact and fully sanitized services like self-check-in kiosks, tech-enabled entry gates, self-baggage drop, virtual information desk for passengers, UV enabled disinfection of Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at the pre-embarkation security screening zones, UV ovens at the retail outlets, touchless drinking water fountains and inline disinfection of departure and arrival baggage trolleys, washrooms among others," the airport said in a statement.

The airport is handling over 20,000 domestic passengers daily, which is over six times the passenger footfall of about 3000, when the airport recommenced on May 25.

The airport is also handling over 200 daily domestic air traffic movements, which is five times of about 40 air traffic movements taking place in the first few weeks of resumption of the domestic operations. The airport has also restored close to 93 per cent of its domestic destinations having gained back 51 domestic destinations out of 55 pre-covid domestic destinations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)