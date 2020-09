Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Saturday 12 (ANI): The junior doctors of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients.

The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are forced to turn the patients away.

"There is no proper oxygen support in any of the wards. Emergency cases are adjusted at one place, but that place does not have oxygen support, no proper ventilators or basic requirements like gloves and other basic facilities," Srinivas, General Surgery, Post Graduate (PG) told ANI.

Another doctor named Nazim of Ortho department said, "There are no proper facilities , minimum beds available, we are facing a lot of issues. There is no proper oxygen support in the wards, even in the Intensive care unit. There is no pulse oxygen diagnostic device. We are given only one for each ward, that is when we record our identity we receive it."

According to the union health ministry, there are 32,005 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

