Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): As part of Navy Week celebrations for the year 2022 a Navy Band concert was hosted by Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar VSM, Station Commander Indian Navy Hyderabad, on 9th and 10th December 2022 at Navy House Secunderabad.

The Navy Band will also perform at Shiparamam, Hyderabad, on the 11th for public viewing, a defence statement said.

On 9th December, the event was attended by Tri-Service Veteran officers and Admiral L Ramadas ( Retd) former Chief of the Naval Staff was Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest for the 10th December event was the Honorable Governor of Telegana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan. in addition many serving Armed Force officers and civilian dignitaries attended.

The Navy Band of the Eastern Naval Command Vishakapatnam comprising 42 Musicians played soulful melodies and marshal tunes on a multitude of instruments such as clarinets, saxophones, cornets, xylophones etc.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day every year on the 4th of December to commemorate Indian Navy's decisive and penetrating strike over Karachi Harbour and its oil fields.

This severely crippled the logistical chain required by Pakistan's ground forces in erstwhile East Pakistan, thereby, turning the tide in favour of the Indian Forces In the Indo-Pak War of 1971. (ANI)

