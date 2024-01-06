Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police busted an online betting racket and a trading fraud racket and nabbed four people in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

The police apprehended one person in an online gaming fraud case.

According to the information from the police, the apprehended accused has been identified as Hitesh Goyal (36), who is a resident of Haryana. He had set up an office in Delhi from where he provided various bank accounts and merchant IDs and also operated fraudulent transactions colluding with the organisers of online gaming websites to cheat innocent people.

"A complaint was received from a victim named Somajiguda from Hyderabad stating that the cyber fraudsters cheated him through an online gaming website named 'Dafabet' and made him transfer an amount of around Rs 70 lakh to the bank accounts provided by them," said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K. Sreenivasa Reddy.

He further mentioned that the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, upon receiving the complaint, registered a case under Sections 66(C), (D) of the ITA Act-2008, Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of TS Amendment Gaming Act of 2017. An investigation was also launched into the case by the police.

Describing the modus operandi of the apprehended accused, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police said that the accused Hitesh Goyal and his friend Sanjeev, who stays abroad, colluded with the Dafabet online gaming organizers. Dafabet is a gambling website that was being operated from abroad countries--Philippines, Dubai, Hongkong and China--and was being used to cheat the public through www.dafabet.com website.

To commit these cyber frauds, the accused provided many bank accounts and merchant IDs to the Dafabet organizers to cheat innocent people, said police.

Further during the press conference, Commissioner Reddy informed about another successful operation of the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police where the police busted a trading fraud and apprehended three people, including two women, for providing bank accounts to e-fraudsters.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Ronak Tanna (35) who is a resident of Goa. The two accused women have been identified as Judith Gonsalves who is a resident of Mumbai and Sana Mohammed Qureshi who cheated the complainant in the guise of investment in the stock market for getting high returns.

The police said that a complaint was received from the victim who is a resident of Hyderabad stating that the accused person contacted her and insisted on investing in the stock market with 100 per cent high returns on a company named 'UNITY STOCKS' by saying that if she invests maximum money and holds it for six months then she can get minimum of 30 per cent returns of the invested amount.

The complainant believed the accused's version of the investment story and invested an amount of over Rs 3 crore into the bank accounts which were provided by the accused.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police upon receiving the complaint registered a case under Sections 66 C, D of the ITA Act and Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC. Following this, further investigation was launched into the case.

Describing the modus operandi of the apprehended accused, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police said that, the cyber fraudster, Ronak Tanna, collected bank accounts from Judith Gonsalves, Sana Mohammed Qureshi and other persons throughout India and he colluded with the Dubai nationals for easy gains by supplying bank accounts.

After collecting the bank accounts, he supplied those bank accounts to the other accused residing in Dubai--Arjun, Yug and Nitin--by taking a commission amount of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for each account. After getting the commission amount from the main accused, the accused persons--Ronak, Judith and Sana--distributed money among themselves.

Further during the investigation, it was found that the accused had supplied over 95 accounts to Dubai through Arjun and Yug and 83 cases were registered across the country in different states against these 95 accounts. (ANI)

