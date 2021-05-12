Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday appealed to people to offer Ramadan prayers at their home in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing a webinar on Wednesday, Anjani Kumar said: "As per the orders of the Telangana government, a state-level lockdown has been imposed starting from today, in view of the increasing COVID cases in the state."

"I appeal all the people to stay home and offer their Ramadan namaz from their houses which is good for the well being of people." He added.

He further said that only four selected people can offer their prayers at a mosque.

On May 11, the Telangana government announced a 10-day statewide lockdown from Wednesday.

Telangana currently has 60,136 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

