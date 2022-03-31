Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Hyderabad police have nabbed two drug peddlers, in two different cases and seized eight grams of DMT/changa and six LSD blots, 10 Ecstasy pills and 100 grams of Hash oil on Thursday. Four customers have also been apprehended.

According to DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police, in the first case, "The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Jubilee Hills Police apprehended one drug peddler named Sreeram and one drug consumer, Deepak Kumar Jhadav, who is expert in Processing DMT (Dimethyltryptamine) drug. Narcotic Drugs DMT/changa was recovered from the drug peddler under Jubilee Hills police station limits, Hyderabad. The police seized eight grams of DMT/changa, drug processing equipment, and two cell phones at the instance of the accused."

The ACP said, "The prime accused K. Sreeram is a resident of Kondapur, Hyderabad. He started consuming drugs during his college days and later he wanted to earn easy money. For this, he learned the art of processing the drugs through the Internet and social media."

"He procured all the required things through Amazon, India Mart, and laboratory shops and started processing the drug, and subsequently extracted Changa at his residence at Kondapur," added the ACP.

In meantime, he used to sell the DMT/changa for Rs 8,000 per gram to the customers in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.

On a tip-off on Thursday, when the drug peddler was trying to sell the DMT/changa near Jubilee Hills, police apprehended the drug peddler and seized 8 grams of DMT/CHANGA and cell phone from his possession, shared the ACP.

On inquiry, he revealed that some consumers purchase DMT/CHANGA from him for their regular consumption, out of which one Deepak has been apprehended. The accused along with seized materials were handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO), Jubilee Hills PS for further investigation.

As per the ACP, in another case, on a tip-off, when a drug peddler Prem Upadhyay was trying to sell Hash Oil, LSD Blots, and Ecstasy Pills, the H-NEW along with Nallakunta police apprehended him at a vegetable market of Nallakunta area in Hyderabad and seized six LSD blots, 10 Ecstasy pills, 100 grams of Hash Oil and four cell phones from his possession.

On inquiry, Upadhyay revealed about some consumers who purchase Hash oil, LSD Blots, and Ecstasy Pills from him for their regular consumption. The police have apprehended three such customers Ramakrishna, Nikhil Joshua, Jeevan Reddy. The apprehended accused and seized material has been handed over to SHO, Nallakunta police for investigation.

DS Chauhan added, "In recent times we have seen that several youth and students are addicted to drugs, hash oil and are engaged in various anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace."

He requested the youth not to fall prey to drugs and requested the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass information to police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Chakravarthy Gummi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, P. Rajesh, Inspector of Police, G.S. Daniel, SI, and H-NEW staff along with M. Ravi, Inspector of Police, Nallakunta PS, and staff. (ANI)

