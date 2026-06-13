India News | Hyderabad Police on High Alert After IMD's Heavy Rain Warning; Commissioner Inspects Waterlogging Spots

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with traffic and other officials, inspects waterlogging-prone areas (Photo/Hyderabad Police)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with traffic and other officials, inspected waterlogging-prone areas across the city on Saturday following a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.

During the inspection, Sajjanar directed field staff to take immediate action to ensure public safety and maintain smooth drainage.

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He said coordination would be maintained with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, the Water Board, the Electricity Department, and other departments to respond quickly to rain-related issues.

The Commissioner also urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. He also advised people to monitor the weather department updates and plan their travel accordingly.

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Motorists were asked to exercise caution around manholes, open drains, and electricity poles while travelling on the roads.

For any emergency assistance, citizens were advised to contact helpline numbers 100 and 112.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand inspected rain-affected areas, including Malkampeta Cheruvu tolichowki area, to assess the ground situation and review measures being taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

During the visit, the DGP held discussions with Cyberabad CP Ramesh regarding the prevailing conditions and the steps being taken to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement in the affected areas, according to an offical release.

The DGP directed police officials to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic bottlenecks, and coordinate closely with civic authorities for the swift restoration of normalcy.

He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations and deploying adequate personnel at critical junctions to regulate traffic and assist commuters, the release stated.

DGP Anand also instructed all police officers across Hyderabad and other rain-affected districts of the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation arising due to heavy rainfall.

He directed field officers to maintain close coordination with district administrations, disaster response agencies, and municipal authorities to ensure timely assistance to the public.

The DGP advised citizens to exercise caution during travel, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories issued by the police and other authorities, the release noted.

He reiterated that the Telangana Police are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to ensuring public safety, effective traffic management, and prompt emergency response during the ongoing monsoon conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)