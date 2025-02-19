Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a crackdown on illegal sand trading, Hyderabad police conducted raids in the Puranaphool area and seized 60 tonnes of sand worth Rs 1.2 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

One person, identified as 37-year-old K Santhosh Singh from Lower Dhoolpet, was caught in connection with the illegal activity.

According to officials, the operation was led by the Commissioner's Task Force, South West Hyderabad City, along with the Mandal Revenue Officer of Nampally Mandal, Hyderabad Division.

The raid was conducted on the premises of "Sandeep Weigh Bridge, Sandeep Construction and Building Material," where sand was being sold without bills, documents, or permission from mining authorities.

Officials said 60 tonnes of sand, worth Rs 1,20,000, were seized during the raid. The respondent was selling sand without any bills, documents, or permission from the mining authority.

The police further stated that the respondent was showing papers which had the delivery placed located in other districts but sand was being dumped in Hyderabad. The accused was selling sand at a higher market rate and was earning profit illegally, police said on Wednesday. The police further appealed that selling sand without permission and bills is illegal. The police urged the locals to inform the officials by dialling 100 if they notice any such illegal sand business.

The raids were carried out by S Bala Swamy, Inspectors of Police, South West, along with SI & Staff of Task Force and Mandal Revenue Officer, Nampally Mandal, Hyderabad Division, added the release. (ANI)

