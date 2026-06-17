India News | Hyderabad: Police Register Case Against 12 BDS Students for Alleged Ragging at Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): The principal of Osmania Medical College has lodged a complaint with Sultan Bazar Police in Hyderabad, alleging that final-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students were involved in ragging first-year students.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against 12 students and initiated an investigation into the matter. The accused students have also been suspended from the college for six months.

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Sultan Bazar Police confirmed the development and said the matter is currently under probe.

"The Osmania Medical College principal filed a complaint about the matter. We have registered a case against 12 students for ragging first-year students and are investigating," a police official said.

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Earlier, in a similar action against ragging incidents, the administration of BRD Medical College on May 28 took disciplinary measures against 18 MBBS students over allegations of severe ragging of juniors.

The students were suspended from campus, classroom, and hostel facilities for one month and were also fined Rs 25,000 each. The action came after a directive from the National Medical Commission (NMC), which had asked the college to take immediate steps and submit a compliance report.

The case originated from a formal complaint sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), in which junior students alleged mental harassment, verbal abuse, intimidation, and being forced to stand for long hours in hostel premises between May 12 and May 14. Students also alleged the use of derogatory language and misconduct by seniors.

Following NMC directions on May 23, the college's anti-ragging committee and squad initiated an inquiry, holding emergency meetings on May 26 and May 27 before summoning the accused students for questioning. The committee subsequently decided on suspension, campus and hostel expulsion, and imposition of fines, along with issuing warnings to two female students involved in the case. (ANI)

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