Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Hyderabad police have registered a case against an unknown individual who allegedly made inflammatory remarks during the Milad-Un-Nabi procession on September 16.

The purported video of the speech that surfaced on Instagram, showed the individual using derogatory language near the Charminar bus stand in the city, sparking concerns about communal disharmony.

According to the FIR filed by the Hyderabad police, a case has been registered under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between two groups), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"On September 16 at 18:30 hrs, received an English written complaint of Md Rasheed Miya...in which he stated that on September at 11:00 hrs, he noticed a video from Instagram id 'muzammil_hyderabad and bnt_news'. In that video, an individual is seen using highly abusive and derogatory language near Charminar bus stand, Panchmohalla, Hyderabad...during the Milad-Un-Nabi-2025 procession," the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, the statement appears to be a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. Such inflammatory speech has the potential to incite communal disharmony, provoke public anger, and disturb peace in the locality.

This act is punishable under relevant provisions of law pertaining to the promotion of enmity between different community groups and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings through social media, the FIR read.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate incident in Karnataka, an FIR was filed against BJP MLC CT Ravi and MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) over alleged provocative speeches in Maddur, following the stone pelting incident.

The police allege that the speech was provocative and capable of inciting hatred between communities. The suo motu case was filed by Maddur Police based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Manjunath. The complaint states that while addressing participants of the procession through a microphone, Ravi made remarks targeting the Muslim community. (ANI)

