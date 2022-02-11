Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad on Thursday. BDL Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), apprised the Defence Minister about the progress of various ongoing projects of the company.

Mishra in his briefing, also explained about initiatives being taken by the company towards achieving 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence.

BDL Director (Technical) NP Diwakar, Director (Production) P Radhakrishna were also present in the meeting.

As per an official statement from Defence Ministry, BDL has an order book position of Rs 11,400 crore net including the Konkurs-M contract signed earlier this month. "The company is expecting more orders to come, as approvals are at various stages in the Ministry of Defence. BDL, in addition to the domestic market, is also looking up to foreign customers to consolidate its order book and become a global exporter of weapon system. The company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute the orders from domestic and export market and meet the delivery schedule," read the statement.

It further stated that BDL has built up strong in-house R&D division with talent drawn from premier institutions. The Division is leveraging emerging technologies like AI to develop state-of-the-art weapons for the Armed Forces. The missile development group set up within the in-house R&D Division is working on next-generation missile programmes. BDL has also signed MoUs and agreements with foreign OEMs and start-up companies to develop weapons of the next generation.

The Defence Minister, during his visit to the state, also visited the Statue of Equality and offered prayers to saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad. (ANI)

