Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Although the incessant rain that earlier caused massive devastation in Hyderabad city has stopped, people living in flooded places are still facing problems with stagnant rainwater.

In Ramanthapur where the water level seems to have reduced, residents say that they are having a hard time cleaning their houses as most of their belongings had been submerged underwater for about four days.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

"We face this problem every year and no one has responded to the situation despite regular complaints to improve the drainage system. The effects of rain have become even worse. For the last four days, we had no food and water and there has been no electricity. Most of our belongings are damaged and all the electronics and vehicles have been lying underwater for all 4 days," Rajshekar, a resident of Ramantapur told ANI.

Another resident, Vijay said, "We have been requesting the government officials to find a permanent solution to this issue. Due to this flooding every year, we are forced to find alternative accommodation during the rainy season."

Also Read | Barh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Over the last week, people across Telangana have been severely affected by flooding caused by incessant downpours in the region, and over 50 people have lost their lives.

As per the NDRF, over 2,000 persons were rescued and evacuated in Hyderabad and Rangareddy on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)