Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): One Rohingya refugee from Myanmar was apprehended by sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad and Moghalpura Police, in Hyderabad for impersonating as an Indian citizen and claiming benefits under various government welfare schemes, said the police on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohammed Farooq, had allegedly secured Indian voter card, Aadhar Card, by suppressing his personal details and nationality, and was claiming benefits under various government welfare schemes.

The accused had migrated to India in 2009. He stayed in Jammu and Kashmir for about three years and later migrated to Hyderabad in the year 2011. He was staying at Jalpally locality, informed a press release by the police.

"In 2011, Farooq had approached Syed Quadeeruddin Mee Seva owner for obtaining Indian ID proofs. The said Syed Quadeeruddin illegally arranged ID proofs by collecting extra fees duly suppressing his personal details and original nationality," read the release.

Both the accused have been apprehended and the seized materials have been handed over to Moghalpura Police Station for necessary action. (ANI)

