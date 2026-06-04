India News | Hyderabad: Sudanese National Isolated, Shifted to Gandhi Hospital After Detecting Fever at Airport Amid Ebola Scare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Amid the Ebola scare, a Sudanese national who arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday was isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, after airport health officials detected fever during thermal screening of international passengers, according to a Gandhi Hospital official.

The samples of the patient have been collected and have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing. The patient is doing fine now, and the fever has come down. We are waiting for reports. The patient had come to Hyderabad for knee surgery in a private hospital.

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Earlier on Tuesday, India delivered critical medical aid to Uganda in the wake of the Ebola virus outbreak via the C-17 Globemaster III of the Indian Air Force. Sharing visuals of the immediate medical assistance provided by India, the Indian Air Force underlined in a post on X how the mission demonstrates its response capabilities during humanitarian contingencies.

"An IAF C-17 Globemaster-III airlifted critical medical aid from New Delhi to Uganda on 02 Jun 26 to combat the Ebola virus outbreak," it said.

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India has extended urgent medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support their Ebola response efforts in response to a request received from the African Union Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said in a statement that India's support is tailored to meet the needs of the Africa CDC to contain the Ebola outbreak in some parts of Africa, and to strengthen public health preparedness and regional response capacities.

The MEA informed that as an urgent response, the first tranche of about 2.5 tons of urgent medical supplies was dispatched on May 24 to Kampala, Uganda, comprising protective gear, medical monitoring equipment, essential medicines and supplements.

After receiving a more detailed list of requirements from Africa CDC, MEA has now mobilised a larger second tranche of 43 tons, comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring devices, sample transport kits, infection prevention supplies, medicines and supplements. The second tranche will be reaching Kampala on 2 June 2026 and handed over to the Africa CDC.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has reiterated that it remains in close contact with African health authorities and stands ready to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)