Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): A blood donation was organised by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to help women and children of Niloufer hospital.

Nearly 250 police officials have registered for the blood donation.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Patient Gangraped by Three on Pretext of Financial Help for Treatment.

Anjani Kumar IPS, City Commissioner, told ANI, "City traffic police and Niloufer hospital is organising a blood donation camp at Red Rose function hall in Abids. This camp is organised for the children who are in need of blood at the hospital and so far over 250 traffic police officials have registered for the cause."

"The event was organised by Shika Goel, additional CP crime, DCP (Traffic) Chauhan, DCP (Traffic) Karunakar, Bhaskar and other officers," he said.

Also Read | Flood Warning Issued in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Due to Cyclonic Circulation Over Arabian Sea.

Kiran from Niloufer hospital, "We are conducting voluntary blood donation camp and the Hyderabad Traffic Police have taken this initiative and contributed a major share of donating blood."

He said that every year they are conducting three to four camps.

"Now we are having scarcity of blood. With this camp, it is going to be very helpful for the patients of the hospital," said Kiran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)