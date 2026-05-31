India News | Hyderabad Traffic Police Book 475 Drivers in Two-day Drunken Driving Drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 475 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day special drive conducted on May 29 and 30, as part of efforts to improve road safety.

According to a Hyderabad Traffic Police official, "Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a two-day special drive on May 29 and 30 against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, a total of 475 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol."

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Of them, 397 were two-wheeler riders, 36 were three-wheeler riders, and 42 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

According to the data released by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, 90 cases were recorded with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels between 30-50, 202 cases between 51-100, 96 cases between 101-150, 43 cases between 151-200, 24 cases between 201-250, 11 cases between 251-300, and 9 cases were found to be above 300.

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Authorities stated that strict enforcement against drunk driving will continue, reiterating a zero-tolerance approach to such violations and urging commuters to cooperate with road safety rules.

A week earlier, Hyderabad City Police launched AI-CopWriter, India's first AI-powered mobile app that enables officers to record, transcribe, and translate complaints in 10 major Indian languages in real time at police stations.

The app was unveiled by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, at TGICCC in Banjara Hills. It is designed to help police streamline documentation and report-writing while removing language barriers for complainants.

AI-CopWriter allows citizens to lodge complaints in their mother tongue. The app transcribes and translates spoken words into a complete FIR within seconds. Each exported PDF automatically includes the FIR number, names of the complainant and accused, recording officer's name and badge ID, police station, and relevant sections of law, ensuring attribution and record integrity.

"Language should never stand between a citizen and justice. With AI-CopWriter, it no longer will," Commissioner Sajjanar said at the launch. (ANI)

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