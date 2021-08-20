Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): The two alleged rape cases, including one from the Gandhi Hospital and another from Santoshnagar which were reported within a gap of only few days, have been found to be "false cases", said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, "The two alleged rape cases that were registered with just a gap of few days have been, after a thorough investigation, found to be false cases."

According to police, post medical examination results have shown no signs of rape and further on the basis of the probe, there has been no evidence of a forcible sexual assault, said the Commissioner.

Kumar said that a petition will be filed in the Telangana High Court.

"For the past 3-4 days, the entire police department was on its toes to solve the mystery of the rape case from Gandhi hospital. Through a thorough investigation, the police have found some contradictions in the statement registered by these women at the police stations. The police have examined over 500 CCTV footages and over 200 witnesses as a part of the investigation," he added.

The Police Commissioner informed that the video enhancement technique was also used to identify the location of individuals and matching of digital data with cell tower analysis, dump analysis, and examination of witnesses.

"Over 200 witnesses including the staff of the hospital and others were questioned. The Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the South Zone, North Zone, officers from the Crime branch, Bharosa Centre, Special Branch, Traffic, and Law and Order wing put in their best possible efforts to resolve the cases. But after the investigation, it was found that the cases did not have the kind of mysteries, as stated by the complainants or victims," he said.

The cases that involve a crime against women are very sensitive and must be looked into and interrogated in a very careful manner, added Kumar. (ANI)

