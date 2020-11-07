Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): A youth who attempted to set himself ablaze in Hyderabad outside the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Office succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday evening, police said Friday.

According to Sub Inspector Raju, Adibs Police Station the body was handed over to his family members.

"Srinu, the youth who tried to commit suicide by self-immolating in front of the Telangana BJP Office in Hyderabad succumbed to the burn injuries yesterday at around 9:56 pm. Postmortem was done at Osmania General Hospital, and the body has been handed over to family members today," he said.

A case has been registered under 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The youth, Srinu, had tried to kill himself by self-immolation on Sunday, reportedly to mark a protest against the Telangana government for not providing any relief after crop damage due to rainfall.

"I have five acres of land, and all the crops were destroyed due to recent incessant rains in the state. I am a student and my father is a farmer," Srinu had told ANI. (ANI)

