Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A man in Hyderabad is seeking help from the Indian government after his son was arrested for overstaying at Malaysian Airport, while he was returning India under Vande Bharath Mission.

"My son Mohammed Chand Pasha resident of Hyderabad was in search of a job after completion of his B.Tech (Engineering). He came in contact with a local travel agent Satish, resident of Thirupathi, Andhra Pradesh presently working from Hyderabad. He offered a job to my son as a Manager in a tissue making company and promised to pay a good salary of Rs 30,000 per month in Malaysia with food and accommodation but my son was not provided with the promised job after he visited Malaysia on July 20 last year," Mohammed Mahmood, father of the person arrested at Malaysian Airport, told ANI.

Also Read | Mail-In Ballots Focus of US Presidential Election 2020: How to Vote by Mail? Here Are 4 Basic Steps.

Mahmood said the travel agent had said that my son will have job visa after some time but before he could return to India the lockdown announced and his visa got expired.

"The travel agent also said that he will have to travel on a visit visa and before his visit visa expires he will be provided with job visa but after reaching there he was asked to work as a salesman and do other odd jobs. He registered himself under Vande Bharat scheme and was returning on August 24, but was arrested by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur Airport," added Mahmood.

Also Read | Chinese Propaganda? Pangong Tso Lake to Start Getting International Tourists, Claims Video Ad Shared by Unverified Twitter Users.

"I request the government to kindly interfere in this matter and take up necessary steps to rescue my son as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)