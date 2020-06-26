Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar from June 28 to July 5.

Laxmi Narayan Rathi, President, Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association, told ANI, "Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has decided that from June 28 to July 5, it will voluntarily implement a complete lockdown of the commercial market at Begum Bazar."

"In the meeting conducted today, all the merchants have supported this decision," Rathi said.

Rathi added that the decision was taken for the safety of all the merchants, customers, staff and residents staying in the commercial market zone in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"We have voluntarily taken a decision to close all the shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar. After observing the effect of the lockdown of kirana shops, we shall extend the lockdown of kirana shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar," said Mahesh Kumar Gupta, General Secretary, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association. (ANI)

