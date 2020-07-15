Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park on Wednesday celebrated 34th birthday chimpanzee "Suzi".

N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park said that the Sahara group gifted chimpanzee to the park in 2011.

He said that the birthday was celebrated while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

"Today, we have celebrated 34th birthday of chimpanzee "SUZI". To celebrate the event, the zoo management has organized a small celebration with the animal keeper and veterinary staff at Suzi's enclosure duly following COVID-19 protocol," he said.

"Fruit cake with fruits and bread is prepared for Suzi at the zoo's kitchen. The entire enclosure has been arranged with different types of fruits and vegetables of Suzi's choice," Kshitija said.

