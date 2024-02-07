India News | 'I Am Life Partner of Warrior, Will Always Be His Strength': Hemant Soren's Wife on Wedding Anniv

Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, asserted that she is the life partner of a warrior and will always be his strength.
She said her husband is not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as he will "defeat conspiracy and emerge as a winner".
"Hemant ji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemant ji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon.
"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," Kalpana Soren posted on X.
After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5 and her husband made a fiery speech in the Jharkhand Assembly, Kalpana Soren had taken to X to announce that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".
Kalpana Soren, who was previously considered a frontrunner for the position of chief minister but faced opposition from Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, had said, "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!"
She had posted, "Until Jharkhand warrior (Hemant Soren) defeats the conspiracy of the Centre and the BJP and joins us, I will manage his account. Our brave forefathers fought against injustice and oppression, and now the time has come again. May your love and blessings remain the same."
The JMM-led coalition government led by Chief Minister Champai Soren comfortably won the vote of confidence on Monday with 47 MLAs voting in favour and 29 legislators opposing it in the 81-member assembly.
Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained from the trust vote.
Kalpana Soren, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees from separate institutions in Bhubaneswar.
Shortly after the JMM-led alliance won the confidence motion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren at her residence.
Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh also shared a picture of Gandhi with Kalpana Soren.
Speaking in the House ahead of the trust vote, Hemant Soren had said, "January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan... The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes."
"However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time," he added.
