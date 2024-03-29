Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP's candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna for the Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday said that he is 'spider' of the constituency as he has created a vast network of roads there.

Scindia, while addressing a gathering of the Rawat community in Guna's Shivpuri, also asked people to ensure the BJP gets 370 votes extra in every booth when compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls so that Narendra Modi is elected as prime minister for a third term.

"Twenty years ago when I resolved to walk on the path of dedication, I decided that if no one would solve your problems, Jyotiraditya Scindia would... I am the spider of Shivpuri. I have built a network of roads here, a network of substations, a network of irrigation facilities, and a network of progress and development for the people here..." he said.

"To make Narendra Modi PM for the third time, we have to work on increasing (BJP) votes by 370 in each booth," he said.

The minister further said that under the PM's leadership, several welfare schemes were underway for farmers, women, youth and the poor, including giving free rations to 80 crore people and the Ayushman Bharat health initiative.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of 'abki baar 400 paar'. Under his leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Jan Sangh's founder) sacrificed his life for removal of Article 370. The PM is working to make India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

The Congress is pitting former BJP leader Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav against Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Scindia, then a Congress candidate, had lost to K P Yadav. Scindia's defeat from his own turf by 1.25 lakh votes set in motion a series of events, including an internal party struggle, eventually resulting in Scindia's exit from the party in 2020. He took 22 MLAs with him, causing the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath that had come to power in 2018. The BJP brought Scindia into Parliament via the Rajya Sabha and made him a Union minister.

The BJP has named candidates for all 29 seats in the state. The Congress is yet to announce names for Gwalior, Khandwa and Morena seats.

Scindia has begun campaigning in the seat, which votes on May 7, before he was even officially declared the BJP candidate and has been attending important events of different communities. (ANI)

