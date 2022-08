New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of Independence Day, an official statement said Sunday.

The decorations include 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President's police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speeches Over the Years: Watch Videos of Indian Prime Minister Ahead of His 15th of August 2022 Speech From Ramparts of Red Fort.

Out of the 347 gallantry awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Left Wing Extremism or Naxal violence affected areas and 14 personnel for showing bravery in North-East Region, the Union home ministry said.

The maximum gallantry medals at 109 have been received by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) followed by 108 to the J&K Police, 19 to the Border Security Force (BSF) and six each to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi To Receive Light Rainfall Today; Active Monsoon Conditions Likely Over Central India During Next 3 Days.

Among the state police forces, 42 gallantry medals have been given to Maharashtra, 15 to Chhattisgarh among others forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)