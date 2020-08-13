Noida (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 pm on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital, the district traffic police said in an advisory.

"Please use alternative routes to Delhi during the restricted period in order to avoid inconvenience," the police said.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced similar restrictions and diversions in view of the Independence Day programmes.

