Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) J&K Bank on Monday commemorated 75 years of the country's Independence by organising a cycle rally on Monday.

Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO of the bank, hoisted the national flag at the bank's corporate headquarters here.

On the occasion, the bank also organised an 'Azadi' rally of cyclists. Leading the bank staff during the cycle rally, Prakash termed the rally a grand celebration of spirit of patriotism to commemorate the contribution of people who worked tirelessly with determination for the freedom of nation.

“As we celebrate this 15th of August with colleagues, friends, and loved ones, please take a minute to remember and reflect on how truly fortunate we are to be able to celebrate our Independence and freedom, and express our gratitude by paying obeisance to the many who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us," he said.

