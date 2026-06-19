India News | 'I Follow Ambedkar, Not Afraid of Threats': Priyank Kharge Hits Back at BJP MP Jigajinagi over RSS Remarks

Bengaluru (Karnataka ) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday issued a sharp rebuttal to BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi's remarks questioning his criticism of the RSS, asserting that he draws his courage from Dr BR Ambedkar and is not afraid of threats.

Responding to Jigajinagi's comment, "Tell me what a Dalit person got to do with RSS," Kharge said the question raised by the BJP MP needs to be examined from multiple angles, given Jigajinagi's Dalit identity.

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"This is a question that needs to be analysed from various dimensions," Kharge said in a statement.

He further questioned whether the BJP MP's remarks reflected frustration, saying, "Is this a statement of frustration from Ramesh Jigajinagi, a Dalit himself, over not getting entry into the RSS' sanctum sanctorum?"

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Kharge also asked whether the statement was meant as a warning or a reflection of ideological exclusion, adding, "Or is it a warning that Dalits should not associate with the RSS, which believes in the fundamentalism of a graded system?"

He further questioned whether the remark implied that Dalits had no right to criticise the RSS, or whether it suggested that the organisation could not be influenced by constitutional values.

"Or is it a sarcastic remark telling me that, as a Dalit, I have no right to question the RSS, which was formed to protect the interests of those with a superiority mindset in society? Or is it a statement of despair that Dalits cannot bring an organisation like the RSS onto the path of the Constitution?" the Congress leader asked.

Referring to Jigajinagi's warning that "no one who tried to touch the RSS has been spared," Kharge said, "Did Ramesh Jigajinagi say this out of fear of the RSS, or to scare me? "What are the reasons behind this threat? What does 'no one has survived' mean? Is RSS a terrorist organisation? Does it finish off those who question it?"

"Ramesh Jigajinagi avare, I am a follower of Babasaheb's ideology. The courage to question and rationality have come from him. Those who believe in Babasaheb do not know fear," Kharge said.

He further added that he operates under constitutional protection and is not afraid of intimidation.

"I am under the protection of the Constitution. It is not in my nature to fear those who have no recognition under the Constitution. I fear only ethics, not threats. Because ours is Ambedkar's blood," he added.

The exchange began after Priyank Kharge called for the registration of RSS. Kharge had questioned the Sangh's legal status and transparency, reiterating his demand for clarity on the organisation's constitutional and financial compliance. (ANI)

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