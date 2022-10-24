New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The 7th Ayurveda Day was celebrated on Sunday on a magnificent scale in India and at the international level.

The day was celebrated with the theme "Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda" so as to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda to the larger and grass root community.

The six-week-long celebration saw huge participation from across the country, Ministry of Ayush institutes/councils organized more than 5000 events with the support of more than 26 ministries of the Government of India and Ministry of External Affairs India missions and embassies, a government press release read. The dignitaries present at the event included Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs; Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush; Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture; Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS Ayush; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary MoA; Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, MoA and Prof. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA along with the representative of foreign embassies and World Health Organization South-East Asia Region (WHO-SEARO).Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, that Ayurveda is the science of the prevention of disease. "It's ancient knowledge and our research councils are doing some impressive research work in the Ayush sector."

He further said that the objective of har din har Ghar ayurvedic camping is to take Ayurveda and its potential to the masses. "Ayurveda is now known globally because of the continuous and untiring efforts of prime minister Narendra Modi."

On this occasion, Arjun Munda said, "Ayurveda is India's ancient tradition and wealth. Ayurveda can be nurtured in association with the people living in the forests. Ayurveda is the only medical science that talks about prevention of disease, not treatment after getting sick."

Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said that the Ministry of Ayush has accelerated the Ayush system of health in the country and Ayurveda is now recognized in 30 countries. He further informed that the current turnover of Ayush is USD 18.1 billion.

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi said, "It's time to appreciate the science of our ancestors. A science which is more than 5000 yrs old is celebrated on the occasion of Ayurveda day under the supervision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He always promoted the science of Ayurveda and in the last few years it has reached to its peak."Prof. Tanuja Nesari, informed that 'I support Ayurveda' campaign got enormous support from all, as more than 1.7 Crore people participated and more than 56 Lakh people contributed to various activities organized by different institutions based on Ayurveda Day in the last 6 week-long programs.

A Memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to explore the areas of collaboration, convergence and synergy between both ministries for Tribal development while preserving the tribal cultural heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity building.

On this occasion, a book on 'The Ayurvedic Pharmacopia of India', 'The Ayurvedic formulary of India' was released. To create awareness about the health benefits of medicinal plants, a species-specific national campaign on Ashwagandha - A health promoter was launched by the Ministry of Ayush. The first-prize winners of five short video competitions were felicitated by the Union minister of Ayush and other dignitaries. (ANI)

